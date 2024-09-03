WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Hits $4.99 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and $277,686.48 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00112166 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010533 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000171 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

