Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0413 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

Whitestone REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $670.46 million, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitestone REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

