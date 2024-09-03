Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Shares Down 7.9%

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 595,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 12,235,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Wildcat Petroleum Trading Down 8.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.05.

Wildcat Petroleum Company Profile

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

