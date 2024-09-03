Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $5.49 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15.

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

