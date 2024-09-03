Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Chevron by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $147.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

