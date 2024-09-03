Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 129,335 Shares of AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 6.37% of AlphaTime Acquisition worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in AlphaTime Acquisition by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 621,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in AlphaTime Acquisition by 15.5% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 288,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in AlphaTime Acquisition by 27.1% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35,849 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AlphaTime Acquisition by 10.1% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 165,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AlphaTime Acquisition alerts:

AlphaTime Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ATMC remained flat at $11.16 on Tuesday. AlphaTime Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03.

AlphaTime Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.