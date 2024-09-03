Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) Plans Final Dividend of $0.97

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.97 per share on Sunday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Woolworths Group’s previous final dividend of $0.58.
Woolworths Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.22.
About Woolworths Group
