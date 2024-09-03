Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) Plans Final Dividend of $0.97

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.97 per share on Sunday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Woolworths Group’s previous final dividend of $0.58.

Woolworths Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.22.

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

About Woolworths Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.