World Mobile Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $111.59 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $111.59 million and approximately $777,898.98 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00037973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012777 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000095 BTC.

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,836,774 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

