Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Price Hits $2,647.97 on Exchanges

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,647.97 or 0.04475729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped eETH has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and $5.42 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH’s genesis date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,550,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,548,138.53639178. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,565.76064738 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $6,880,470.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped eETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

