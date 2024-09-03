Wrapped HBAR Price Reaches $0.0494 on Exchanges (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $13.66 million and approximately $710,038.80 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,373,432 tokens. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 274,693,645.7415863 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05113857 USD and is up 6.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $762,335.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

