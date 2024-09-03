Xai (XAI) One Day Volume Hits $11.00 Million

Xai (XAI) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Xai has a market cap of $116.64 million and approximately $11.00 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xai token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xai has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xai alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Xai

Xai’s total supply is 1,275,408,607 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,625,649 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official website is xai.games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,273,038,466.075134 with 602,255,507.9683089 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.17987565 USD and is down -4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $12,251,063.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.