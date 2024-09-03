Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XENE. Wedbush reduced their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XENE

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,175. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $41.46. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 293,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 121,213 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $930,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,700,000 after buying an additional 483,248 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 647.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 20,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 159,562 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.