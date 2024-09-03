XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Lifted to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on XPEV. Bank of America dropped their target price on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised XPeng to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of XPEV opened at $8.05 on Friday. XPeng has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $41,993,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in XPeng by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,549 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,047,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in XPeng by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,421,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,369,000 after purchasing an additional 872,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

