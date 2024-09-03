YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,920 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $112.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.97. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $112.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

