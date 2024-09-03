YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Marriott International by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,388,000 after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.44.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MAR opened at $234.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.18. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

