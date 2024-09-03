YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,892,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 57,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.36. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $78.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2669 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

