YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.