YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,186 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $223,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $510.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $486.66 and a 200 day moving average of $445.78. The company has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.07 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

