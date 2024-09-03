YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,246 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in Prologis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 186,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Prologis by 2.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 168,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 11.1% in the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in Prologis by 68.4% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Prologis by 19.6% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $127.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.99. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.12.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

