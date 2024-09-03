YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 17,847 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,847 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $225,517,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,136,000 after purchasing an additional 802,983 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 675.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,926,000 after purchasing an additional 570,901 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8,570.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 559,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,487,000 after purchasing an additional 553,070 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,019,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,164 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $95.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

