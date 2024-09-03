YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,438 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 30,231 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 15,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays downgraded NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

NIKE Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

