ZClassic Trading Down 29.4% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $456,322.50 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00050705 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00036773 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

