Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Director Sells $77,531.31 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) Director Erik C. Blachford sold 1,413 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $77,531.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,562.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.24. 440,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,316. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,861,000 after buying an additional 1,730,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $102,096,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after buying an additional 177,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selkirk Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selkirk Management LLC now owns 320,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

