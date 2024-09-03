zkSync Price Reaches $0.0999 on Major Exchanges (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One zkSync token can now be purchased for $0.0999 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. zkSync has a market cap of $367.20 million and $33.92 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, zkSync has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get zkSync alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000087 BTC.

zkSync Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.10672712 USD and is up 8.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $33,529,004.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for zkSync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for zkSync and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.