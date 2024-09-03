Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $604-$606 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.67 million. Zscaler also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.81-$2.87 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $226.18.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $6.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,787,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,026. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.63 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $146.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

