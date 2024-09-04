1,054 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Acquired by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Chemed by 19.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,252,854.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total transaction of $474,924.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,894.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,815 shares of company stock worth $3,822,828. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHE stock opened at $585.15 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $559.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $580.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

