11,478 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 312,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after acquiring an additional 49,188 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 375,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,189,000 after buying an additional 101,260 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 493.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Regency Centers by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,995,000 after buying an additional 873,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Regency Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Regency Centers Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $73.38. 128,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

