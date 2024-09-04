120,774 Shares in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 120,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. Magnite accounts for approximately 0.6% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Magnite by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 111.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Magnite by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Magnite by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 75,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Stock Down 2.8 %

MGNI opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.41. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.04 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, insider Aaron Saltz sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $65,219.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 317,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,186.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Magnite news, insider Aaron Saltz sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $65,219.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 317,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,186.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,090 shares in the company, valued at $900,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,408,998 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

