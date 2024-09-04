18,657 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Acquired by PACK Private Wealth LLC

PACK Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 140,560.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Sirius XM Trading Down 2.9 %

Sirius XM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. 7,890,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,993,795. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $4,573,272.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 989,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $4,573,272.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 989,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

