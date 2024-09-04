19,969 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Purchased by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.11. 1,248,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,969. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.78. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.73.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

