31,719 Shares in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 54,918 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $13,076,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,569.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 43,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 40,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $14,980,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.12. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.97. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 138.81% and a net margin of 15.04%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

