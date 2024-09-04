34,776 Shares in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.74% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KCE. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 232,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 59,590 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

KCE stock opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.26. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $80.19 and a 1-year high of $122.43.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

