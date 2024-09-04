605,527 Shares in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 605,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,570,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Insmed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Insmed by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Insmed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.71. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.78) earnings per share. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

