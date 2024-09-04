758 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Acquired by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $286.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.69.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.