94,383 Shares in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 94,383 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Everbridge as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $7,016,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $114,627.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,729.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

Everbridge Price Performance

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $36.31.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

