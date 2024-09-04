AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Down 5.9% in August

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AAC Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. AAC Technologies has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.37.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

