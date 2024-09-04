Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $88.99

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALLGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.99 and traded as high as $89.66. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $88.60, with a volume of 33,600 shares trading hands.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.99.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,637,000. Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 539.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

