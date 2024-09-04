abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $213.77

Shares of abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.77 ($2.81) and traded as low as GBX 212 ($2.79). abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.83), with a volume of 375,797 shares changing hands.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 213.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 210.21. The stock has a market cap of £329.91 million, a PE ratio of 4,128.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Get abrdn Asian Income Fund alerts:

abrdn Asian Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24,000.00%.

About abrdn Asian Income Fund

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

