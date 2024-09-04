Absher Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Absher Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Ralph Lauren makes up approximately 3.6% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Ralph Lauren worth $25,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45,214.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $173.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $108.60 and a 52 week high of $192.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RL

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.