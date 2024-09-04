Absher Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,657 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 2.6% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $6,612,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 74,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,180,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MCD opened at $285.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.69. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $204.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.