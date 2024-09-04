Acala Token (ACA) Market Cap Reaches $61.64 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. Acala Token has a market cap of $61.64 million and $5.27 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0571 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008105 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,495.09 or 0.99970003 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007813 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

