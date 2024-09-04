Acala Token Price Down 6.2% This Week (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $62.88 million and $6.04 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008538 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,669.67 or 1.00009485 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007911 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007747 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.0621714 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $13,615,096.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.