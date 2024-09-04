AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.52. 223,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 256,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.
AcuityAds Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52.
AcuityAds Company Profile
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.
