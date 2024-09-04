ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Short Interest Down 5.5% in August

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,470,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the July 31st total of 10,020,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $160.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.33 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 8,395 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $161,267.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 467,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 8,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $161,267.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 467,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,972,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 61,666 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,148,837.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,122.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 873,411 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,930. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,758,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,387,000 after buying an additional 952,929 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $15,016,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after acquiring an additional 552,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth $8,567,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

