Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,938,635,000 after purchasing an additional 146,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after buying an additional 373,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,869,000 after buying an additional 1,361,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in EOG Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,401,000 after acquiring an additional 766,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,727 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

EOG Resources Trading Down 4.1 %

EOG stock opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.87 and its 200-day moving average is $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

