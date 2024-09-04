Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 141 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after buying an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,159,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in General Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 221.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $164.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $177.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.07. The firm has a market cap of $178.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.