Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 71 Per Share

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $52.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 2,917 ($38.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,226.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.17. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,300 ($30.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,143 ($41.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,719.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,700.61.

In related news, insider Mike Rogers acquired 4,000 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,018 ($39.68) per share, for a total transaction of £120,720 ($158,737.67). Insiders own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

