Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AVK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 114,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,567. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $12.97.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

