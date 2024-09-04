Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:AVK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 114,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,567. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $12.97.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
