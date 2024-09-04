AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DWAW traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.59. 2,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF stock. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.42% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

