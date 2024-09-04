AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.18-3.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.49 million.

AeroVironment Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.04. 422,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,947. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $93.94 and a 12-month high of $224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AeroVironment

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $77,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $77,703.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,305 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.