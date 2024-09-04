AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.18-3.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.49 million.
AeroVironment Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.04. 422,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,947. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $93.94 and a 12-month high of $224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 0.51.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AeroVironment
Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment
In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $77,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $77,703.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,305 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AeroVironment
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.